MANILA — The country’s two COVID-19 BN.1 cases have recovered, the Department of Health announced Friday.

The first case, whose sample was collected in October 2022, was a returning overseas Filipino coming from Kuwait, the agency said.

The second case was a local case, with the specimen collected last November 2022, it added.

"Both cases have now been tagged as recovered," the DOH said.

To date, there are two detected cases of BN.1 in the Philippines.

The BN.1, a sublineage of BA.2.75, is considered a "variant under monitoring" by the European Center for Disease Control.

According to the DOH, the variant was initially flagged by the researchers due to its increasing prevalence and mutations that may lead to enhanced immune evasion.

"However, currently available evidence for BN.1 does not suggest any differences in disease severity and/or clinical manifestations compared to the original omicron variant," the agency continued.

Currently, the subvariant is still reported under BA.2.75 by the World Health Organization and will remain classified under omicron until sufficient evidence arises showing that the virus characteristics are significantly different from omicron.

