A handout photo made available by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) shows a fire rescue personnel holding a resident on a flooded street on Christmas day in Gingoog city, Misamis Oriental province, Dec. 25, 2022. EPA-EFE/BFP Handout

MANILA — The nationwide death toll from recent rains climbed to at least 44 on Friday morning, the Office of Civil Defense said.

Twenty-eight other people remain missing after heavy downpours over the Christmas weekend caused flooding and landslides across central and southern regions, the OCD said in a 6 a.m. update.

The rains injured 12 others, damaged some 4,500 houses, wiped out around 7,000 hectares of crops, and forced tens of thousands of people into evacuation centers, the national disaster agency said.

The OCD pegged the cost of damage to infrastructure at around P1.1 billion, while agricultural damage was estimated at P234.7 million.

The rains have left at least one province and 6 towns under a state of calamity.

Government has given some P51.4 million worth of assistance to affected Filipinos.

The state weather forecaster said a shear line and the amihan could stir more rains in parts of the country during the long New Year weekend.

The Philippines is ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change, and scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

