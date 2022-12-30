MANILA -- Local universities and colleges (LUCs) will receive "immediate reimbursements" for their implementation of the government's free tuition program, following the passage of the 2023 spending plan, a senator said Friday.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said that under the 2023 national budget, a special provision was inserted to mandate the "immediate reimbursement of the amount required for the implementation of the free higher education program."

Signed in 2017, the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act institutionalizes free tuition and exemption from other fees in state universities and colleges (SUCs) and LUCs.

The law exempts students enrolled in SUCs and CHED-recognized LUCs from paying tuition and other fees.

During the budget deliberations, Gatchalian flagged a section of the law's Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) for putting a "condition" supposedly "countering" the intent of the program.

Gatchalian said that there is no other condition in the free college education law that would disqualify any LUC from claiming reimbursement for the implementation of the free higher education program.

“Titiyakin natin na sa susunod na taon, ang ating mga Local Universities at Colleges ay agarang makatatanggap ng pondo para sa pagpapatupad ng libreng kolehiyo," said Gatchalian, who co-authored and co-sponsored the law.

FROM THE ARCHIVE