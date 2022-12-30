Christmas floods, landslides death toll rises to 46

This handout photo courtesy of Angelica Villarta taken on December 27, 2022, and received on December 28 shows residents surveying the damage caused by heavy rain and floods in Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental. Angelica Villarta, handout/AFP

MANILA — Two more people died due to rains and severe flooding during the Christmas season, raising the nationwide death toll to 46 on Friday evening, the Office of Civil Defense said.

The rains left 12 others injured while 28 people are still missing across the central and southern Philippines, the OCD said in a 6 p.m. update.

Some 4,522 houses have been damaged, forcing thousands of people into evacuation centers, while 7,700 hectares of crops have been destroyed.

Damage to infrastructure was estimated at around P1.1 billion, while agricultural damage was at P232.7 million, according to the national disaster response agency.

The Christmas season rains have left at least 22 towns and cities in a state of calamity.

The OCD said some P51.4 million worth of assistance has been distributed to affected Filipinos.

State weather bureau PAGASA earlier warned that the shear line and the northeast monsoon could cause more rains in some parts of the Philippines during the long New Year weekend.