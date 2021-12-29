Rising COVID-19 positivity rate in PH 'worrying': OCTA

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Independent research group OCTA on Wednesday expressed alarm over the rising COVID-19 positivity rate in the Philippines, saying its rapid increase is "worrying".

OCTA Research Team fellow Guido David noted the positivity rate logged on Wednesday, or the ratio of people testing positive of COVID-19, was at 4.5 percent, based on test results of samples received from 27,615 individuals on Monday.

The positivity rate, which is the highest since Nov. 10, had risen since last week, from a 1.1 positivity rate on Dec. 21.

"Most likely it will continue to increase," David told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

He projected that after the New Year, the country will likely log at least 2,000 new COVID-19 cases daily.

Molecular biologist Fr. Nicanor Austriaco, also of OCTA, said that the spike in new cases was due to the holiday-related mobility and the reduced compliance of the public with the minimum health protocols.

"The increase in cases is probably best explained because of the holiday and the Christmas season. There are many parties, and especially many children who are unvaccinated in these parties, walang mask, so not surprising that the case numbers went up," Fr. Austriaco said.

He said there is still no confirmed local transmission of the highly-contagious Omicron variant, which is behind rapid virus spikes in several countries, including those where it has already overtaken the previously dominant Delta variant.

Austriaco projected that coronavirus cases will continue to increase for at least 2 weeks.

"And then if there is still no Omicron (transmission), we should expect them to start coming down once the first quarter of the New Year begins," he said.