Passengers arrive at the NAIA Terminal 1 on Nov. 29, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines will ban travelers from 6 countries in the first two weeks of 2022 as it fights an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the government said on Thursday.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, and Spain from Jan. 1 to 15 would be included in the "Red List," travelers from which are banned from entering the Philippines.

The restriction exempts Filipinos returning through repatriation efforts and "Bayanihan" flights, authorities earlier said.

Meanwhile, the following low-risk territories will be part of the so-called "Green List" from Jan. 1 to 15, said Nograles.

Bangladesh

Benin

Bhutan

British Virgin Islands

China (Mainland)



Cote d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Djibouti

Equatorial Guinea

Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

Fiji



The Gambia

Guinea

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Kuwait



Kyrgyzstan

Liberia

Montserrat

Oman

Pakistan



Paraguay

Rwanda

Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of the Netherlands)

Saint Barthelemy

Sao Tome



Principe

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Sint Eustatius

Taiwan



Timor-Leste (East Timor)

Togo

Uganda

United Arab Emirates

Travelers from these areas are required to complete a shorter quarantine upon arriving in the Philippines compared to passengers from Yellow List territories.

Areas that are not part of the first two categories belong to the Yellow List, Nograles said.