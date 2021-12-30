MANILA — The Philippines will ban travelers from 6 countries in the first two weeks of 2022 as it fights an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the government said on Thursday.
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, and Spain from Jan. 1 to 15 would be included in the "Red List," travelers from which are banned from entering the Philippines.
The restriction exempts Filipinos returning through repatriation efforts and "Bayanihan" flights, authorities earlier said.
Meanwhile, the following low-risk territories will be part of the so-called "Green List" from Jan. 1 to 15, said Nograles.
- Bangladesh
- Benin
- Bhutan
- British Virgin Islands
- China (Mainland)
- Cote d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
- Djibouti
- Equatorial Guinea
- Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
- Fiji
- The Gambia
- Guinea
- Hong Kong
- Indonesia
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Liberia
- Montserrat
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Paraguay
- Rwanda
- Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of the Netherlands)
- Saint Barthelemy
- Sao Tome
- Principe
- Senegal
- Sierra Leone
- Sint Eustatius
- Taiwan
- Timor-Leste (East Timor)
- Togo
- Uganda
- United Arab Emirates
Travelers from these areas are required to complete a shorter quarantine upon arriving in the Philippines compared to passengers from Yellow List territories.
Areas that are not part of the first two categories belong to the Yellow List, Nograles said.