Pelikulang “Verdict”, nagwagi bilang Best Script sa Asian Film Festival sa Barcelona

BARCELONA - Panalo ang Filipino film na “Verdict” ni Raymund Ribay Gutierrez ng “Best script" sa Asian Film Festival Barcelona 2021.

Naungusan ng “Verdict” ang 120 films mula sa Asia-Pacific region na sumali sa festival. Ayon sa award-winning Spanish director at pangulo ng official selection jury na si Rosa Vergés, nagkaisa ang hurado sa paggawad ng premyo sa “Verdict.”

“(There are) 5 members in the jury, everyone liked this film for different reasons. It’s a very special film. I can imagine a remake of this film,” sabi ni Rosa Vergés, award-winning director at Jury President.

Ito ang unang feature film ni Gutierrez na dati ng nagkamit ng nominasyon at premyo sa kanyang short film na “Imago.”

Pinuri rin ang “Verdict” sa nakaka-antig at makabuluhang pagtalakay sa realidad at isyung panlipunan.

“I thought it was a social issue, a drama that was really well done and it was also interesting to show it to people. Just to say look, this cinema is not the mainstream cinema that speaks about realities, it speaks about the genre, it speaks about abuse, it speaks about all these things,” sabi ni Menene Gras Balaguer, Director ng Asian Film Festival Barcelona 2021.

Dati nang popular sa festival ang award- winning directors na sina Brillante Mendoza at Lav Diaz sa mga Asian Film supporters, ngayon naman si Direk Joel Lamangan ang nagpabilib.

Ipinalabas ang kanyang mga pelikulang “Isa pang Bahaghari,” “Anak ng Macho Dancer” at “Lockdown”.

“I thought it could be interesting to have Joel Lamangan films because we never had him here and also because of the subjects he’s facing, sometimes which are very invisible for us but not when you are in the Philippines,” dagdag ni Balaguer.

Napahanga rin ang mga Pinoy na tumangkilik sa Festival films.

“Nakikita ko may iba’t ibang kultura sa iba’t ibang panig ng Pilipinas. Dapat bigyan natin yun ng halaga,” pahayag ng isang Pinoy sa Barcelona.

Layon ng festival na maipakita ng iba’t ibang bansang nasa Asia-Pacific region ang kanilang kultura sa pamamagitan ng pelikula.

“The cinema is really an ambassador of ideas, of the identity of the culture of each country. And for us, it’s very far away, the Philippine cinema, for example, because we don’t see many Philippine films. And it was really a great surprise to visit your country with this image, these feelings of the characters,” dagdag ni Vergés.

