Pacquiao: Rizal taught us the Philippines is for Filipinos

Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Thursday joined the country in commemorating Jose Rizal's martyrdom, reminding the public the reason Rizal sacrificed his life for his fellow Filipinos.

"Ibinuwis ni Rizal ang kanyang buhay upang buhayin ang ating damdamin at imulat sa ating isipan ang kawalan ng katarungan sa ating lipunan. Ipinabatid ni Rizal na ang Pilipinas ay dapat para sa mga Pilipino at hindi sa mga dayuhang naghahari-harian at nagmamalupit sa atin," Pacquiao said in a statement on the 125th anniversary of Rizal's death.

(Rizal gave up his life to open our eyes and minds and realize the injustices in our society. Rizal reminded us that the Philippines is for the Filipinos and not for the foreign powers that have treated us unfairly.)

Rizal was executed by a squad of Filipino soldiers of the Spanish Army on December 30, 1896.

Rizal, the most recognizable of all of the country's national heroes, awakened the Filipinos’ sense of nationalism through his writings. His death sparked a revolution to overthrow colonial repression.

"Ipinamulat sa atin ni Rizal ang ating karapatan na supilin ang mali at ipaglaban ang tama kahit ang katumbas nito ay ang ating buhay," said Pacquiao.



(He taught us to fight for our rights even if it cost us our life.)

Pacquiao added that Luneta Park where Rizal was shot holds a special part in his heart. The park played a role in more important stages of his life.

"Dito ako natutulog noong ako ay unang napadpad sa Maynila, dito ako tumatakbo para mag-ensayo noong ako naging boksingero at dito ako unang humarap sa bayan noong ako ay mag file ng aking Certificate of Candidacy upang tumakbo bilang pangulo," said Pacquiao.

(It was in this park where I slept when I first arrived in Manila, it was also my jogging area when I was still starting out as a boxer, it was also my first stop before I filed my Certificate of Candidacy for president.)



"Sana lang huwag po nating sayangin ang alaala ni Gat Jose Rizal. Manindigan tayo para sa tama. Labanan natin ang mga nagsasamantala sa ating bayan."

(Let us cherish the memory of Gat. Jose Rizal. Stand up for what is right. Let us fight the oppressors of our country.)