A 12.5-foot 3D-printed statue of national hero Dr. Jose Rizal is unveiled at the DOST Science Complex in Taguig City, December 30, 2021. Courtesy: Screengrab from PCOO video

MANILA— The “first and largest” 3D printed statue of national hero Jose Rizal was unveiled Thursday morning at the DOST Science Complex in Taguig City, as the country marked the 125th commemoration of his martyrdom.

The 12.5-foot statue features Rizal as a scientist while showing his “human side” by having children play around him.

“Since we are in the midst of a pandemic, it is appropriate that we discuss Rizal as a scientist and his contributions to the different disciplines he engaged himself [in],” National Historical Commission of the Philippines Chairperson Rene Escalante said in his speech at the unveiling.

Aside from writings critical of the Spanish colonial power, Rizal was also known as an ophthalmologist, physician, naturalist, and engineer.

“He knew that a free and a prosperous nation requires its citizens to be healthy. Because of this, he healed his countrymen of various illnesses even if his specialization was in the field of ophthalmology. He did this while exiled in Dapitan, when many of his patients were poor and underprivileged,” Escalante added.

The NHCP Chair also said Rizal used his curiosity and talent for observation to do research on growing crops and discover animal samples.

“At a time when the words of scientists are being questioned, and the truth itself is twisted for self-gain, Rizal reminds us that we can only have a comfortable life if we respect science and defend the truth from those who want to destroy it,” Escalante said.

Also present at the formal unveiling were Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato de la Peña, Taguig Second District Representative Lani Cayetano, Science Undersecretary Rowena Guevara, Communications Undersecretary Kris Ablan, and Rizal sculptor and University of the Philippines professor Jose Manuel Sicat.

De la Peña said the 3D printed Rizal statue could withstand winds of over 300 kilometer per hour. In case of damage, the statue can be repaired with parts replicated using 3D technology.

“Ito ay bubuksan namin para makita lalo na ng ating mga kabataan.

It is my hope that our Filipino youth can look up to this monument and say gusto ko maging katulad ni Dr. Jose Rizal na may pagmamahal sa bayan. Dr. Rizal did not do science for science’s sake; he did this for the people,” De la Peña said.

