President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with some government officials at the Malacañang Palace on Dec. 27, 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said he was concerned the newly signed 2022 national budget may lose its "elbow room" due to the threat of the heavily mutated COVID-19 omicron variant.

Duterte approved on Thursday the P5.024-trillion spending plan for next year, the biggest in history, just days after the Philippines confirmed its fourth imported omicron case.

"At this time, it’s a little bit worrisome, but takot ako nitong omicron because pumuputok na sa lahat ng bayan sa buong mundo at nakikita ko na in those places, if you listen to the other international TV network, one day, 200 [cases]," Duterte said in a speech after signing the budget.

"Hindi naman ito, I think, fatal mutant. But ang takot ko ‘yong resources naman ng government," he added.

The President continued, "May bagong budget tayo. Pero that would not really help in our desire to rebuild because, ‘wag lang sana, if we are hit with the easy transmission of the character of this mutant, we will have again the same problem."

He said the variant could drive a "new resurgence" of COVID-19.

The Philippines earlier this year battled an uptick in infections due to delta, another COVID-19 variant.

"I just hope that we will cope up, if ever. But we can hardly, you know, mawawalan ng elbow room itong budget na ito to respond to the new challenge of a new variant of the COVID-19," Duterte said.

He told lawmakers, "Kung may dadating ‘yan (if it comes), it stares eyeball to eyeball sa akin (with me), I hope Congress… you have to pass the laws that will be needed to cope up with this new problem looming in the horizon."

The Philippines recorded 889 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest in over a month, with the health ministry attributing the spike to increased movement due to the holidays.

The country has fully vaccinated at least 48.6 million of its 109 million, with just days left to hit its year-end target of completing 54 million inoculations.