MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday welcomed the creation of the Department of Migrant Workers.

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a measure creating the department aimed at attending to the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFW).

In a virtual briefing, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola of the Office of the Migrant Affairs said the creation of the department is a victory for OFWs and the Philippines. She said it is the first law in the world that mentions the 23 objectives of the global compact for safe and orderly migration in its declaration of policies.

“Masayang-masaya po kami (we are really happy) because this is a victory of our OFWs who lobbied for this law for more than 5 years since the beginning of the Duterte administration," she said.

Arriola said her office would be subsumed under the new department along with other offices working on migrant workers affairs.

She added that there would be a year of transition period before the different offices come together under the new department.

Arriola gave the assurance to the public that there will be no disruption of services during the transition period.

Meanwhile, the DFA said it has extended assistance to stranded OFWs whose flights have been cancelled in Riyadh and Jeddah, for instance, as a result of air travel restrictions due to the pandemic.

The DFA also added that it would continue to facilitate repatriation flights for OFWs who wish to travel back to the Philippines.

Arriola estimated that the number of Filipinos repatriated by the DFA since the pandemic began could reach 460,000 before the year ends.

