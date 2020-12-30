US to be included in Philippine travel ban over new coronavirus strain: DOH

Video courtesy of the Department of Health

MANILA — The Philippines on Wednesday said it is likely to ban travelers from the United States as a measure to keep out a new variant of the coronavirus.

“The policy is yes isasama natin pansamantala (We will include them temporarily),” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said during a virtual briefing when asked about the report that the more infectious variant of the COVID-19 virus was detected in Colorado in the US.

“Remember this is not a permanent ban. This is only a temporary time to give us time to assess our situation and to check whether this new variant has already arrived in the Philippines or not yet,” Duque added.

Before Christmas, the Philippines imposed a travel ban on travelers from the United Kingdom. It later expanded the travel restriction to foreign travelers coming from around 20 countries.

Duque explained that “any country that has reported the new UK variant will be subject to the temporary ban.”

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire later told media that they will first “wait for the US to officially notify to the WHO IHR (International Health Regulations)” or for the US government to officially announce that it has detected the new variant inside their borders.

Duque said that the country’s laboratories, namely the Philippine Genome Center, the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine and the National Institutes for Health, are currently gene sequencing samples to check if the Philippines already has the new COVID variant.

The Philippine Genome Center recently said it will take them 2 weeks to finish their gene sequencing.

Meanwhile, Duque dismissed criticisms that the Philippines did not immediately impose a travel ban.

“Isa tayo sa mga naunang magpatupad ng travel ban,” he said.

(We are among the first to impose a travel ban.)

Duque detailed how the government has been meeting since December 22 and how it imposed to travel ban beginning December 24.

He also pointed out that the ban has already been expanded until January 15.

Although only foreign nationals are prohibited from entering the Philippines, Filipinos will undergo a 14-day quarantine regardless of the result of their RT-PCR test.