PSG chief on vaccinations: No conflict of interest, no public funds used

MANILA - There were no conflicts of interest in the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines for President Rodrigo Duterte's security detail, the commander of the Presidential Security Group said Wednesday.

"We asked for it, we requested for it. The point here is no public funds were used," Brig. Gen Jesus Durante III told ANC's Headstart when asked why the drug was given to the PSG for free.

Asked if it was from someone within the Philippines, Durante said "It could be a person, it could be a state."

He also did not directly answer if the drug inoculated was manufactured by Sinopharm.

Durante said the PSG deemed it "necessary" to acquire a "weapon" such as the vaccine during the pandemic.

Pressed on possible conflicts of interest in this procurement, Durante said: "Definitely for me, I can say no. There is no conflict of interest. There were no deals involved or any favors involved."

Durante said he "cannot answer" the question about the Anti-Graft Law.

Under Section 3 of the law, the following--among others--are deemed unlawful:

- Directly or indirectly requesting or receiving any gift, present, share, percentage, or benefit, for himself or for any other person, in connection with any contract or transaction between the Government and any other part, wherein the public officer in his official capacity has to intervene under the law.

- Directly or indirectly requesting or receiving any gift, present or other pecuniary or material benefit, for himself or for another, from any person for whom the public officer, in any manner or capacity, has secured or obtained, or will secure or obtain, any Government permit or license, in consideration for the help given or to be given, without prejudice to Section thirteen of this Act.

Durante said he will take full responsibility for the early inoculation of PSG personnel, as he underscored that this was done "in good faith" and in performance of their duty to protect the President.