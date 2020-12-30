Probe on 'smuggled' COVID-19 vaccines not a witch hunt: FDA

MANILA - The chief of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday said they don’t feel pressured to conduct an investigation into the alleged smuggled vaccines that were used by members of the Presidential Security Group (PSG).

“Hindi naman witch hunt ito sa FDA. It’s really a regulatory process for the FDA. Hindi naman kami naghahanap ng tao na guguluhin,” said FDA Director General Eric Domingo.

(This is not a witch hunt for the FDA. It’s really a regulatory process for the FDA. We are not out to cause trouble for someone.)

Domingo said the FDA's mandate is to ensure certainty in the safety and efficacy of medicines, food and other products that are available to the public.

"That means we should be able to trace it, where it comes from, ang process na pinagdaanan niya bago nakarating sa consumer and how it was used,” said Domingo in an interview on Teleradyo on Wednesday.

(That means we should be able to trace it, to know the process it went through before it reaches consumers, and how it was used.)

Malacañang and military officials recently admitted that soldiers and members of the Presidential Security Group have received shots of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine of Chinese firm Sinopharm.

Sinopharm does not have regulatory approval yet to distribute or administer vaccines in the Philippines.

“Wala naman kaming vendetta, wala kaming misyon kung ‘di siguraduhing intact 'yung regulatory processes natin for products, especially medicines and vaccines in the country,” he stressed.

(No vendetta, no other mission but to ensure that regulatory processes are intact for products, especially medicines and vaccines in the country.)

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the vaccines used by Duterte’s security group were smuggled because it was not authorized by the FDA.

“Posible po [smuggled] kasi walang nagma-manufacture ng bakuna dito sa Pilipinas. Ang vaccines natin galing sa ibang bansa,” said Domingo.

(It’s possible because we don’t manufacture vaccines here in the Philippines. Our vaccines are from other countries.)

Domingo said they are still not sure if Sinopharm was the vaccine given to PSG members as there are no documents to prove this.

He explained that vaccines must have documents coming from its factory before they are imported. It is also tested first before being released to ensure that it was not exposed or damaged.

PSG chief Brig. Gen. Jesus Durante III told ANC’s Headstart on Wednesday that vaccinations began in September and the last batch was in October. Durante said the personnel vaccinated themselves within the PSG compound.



While Sinopharm’s initial clinical trials show good results, they are still waiting for the official publication of its results.

Domingo added that even if the vaccines were donated, it still has to go through the Department of Health and get the FDAs approval.

“Meron tayong sinusunod na patakaran para masigurado kung ano yung ido-donate, kung katanggap-tanggap sa atin 'yun and then iche-check din po natin 'yun ng FDA kung reliable 'yung source at reliable and product and then we give clearance for it to come in to the country,” he said.

(We have guidelines to follow to make sure that whatever is being donated is acceptable to us and the FDA will check if the source and the product are reliable and then we give clearance for it to come into the country.)

The agency also maintained that "manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, offering for sale, distribution, transfer, non-consumer use, promotion, advertisement, or sponsorship of any unauthorized vaccine" remain prohibited.

Meanwhile, Domingo believes that the FDA would get the full cooperation of those involved in the investigation.

“Gusto namin malaman kung ano po 'yung bakunang 'yun, kung 'yun ba talagang nanggaling sa tamang source, dahil kung naturukan sila gusto rin siguro nilang malaman kung ano magiging epekto nito sa kanilang katawan,” he said.

(We would like to find out what vaccine was used, if really came from the right source, because if they were inoculated they too would want to know the effects of this vaccine to their body.)

He stressed that those who received the vaccine won’t be held accountable.



“Ang may pananagutan ay 'yung nagbenta sa kanya. Kahit po donasyon mayroon pa rin po tayong responsibilidad sa donation natin,” he said.



The FDA, he emphasized, has quasi-judicial powers and could impose administrative fines or penalties and even revoke the license or shutdown drug stores selling unregistered medicines.

“Pwede po namin ma-file ng kaso, pag ganun po nagpapatulong na kami sa Department of Justice,” he said.

(We ask the help of the Department Justice to file charges.)

