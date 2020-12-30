PH logs 1,014 new COVID-19 cases; total climbs to 472,532

Workers arrange fruits inside the EDSA Bagsakan Fruit Market in Balintawak, Quezon City on December 30, 2020. Prices of round fruits are expected to go up as demand increases for the New Year's celebration. Filipinos traditionally serve round fruits on the ‘Media Noche’ table, which is believed to attract good fortune and prosperity. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday reported 1,014 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total to 472,532.

This after a couple of days of having fewer than 1,000 new cases per day due to the testing slump attributed to the holidays.

Topping the list of areas with the most number of new cases are Quezon City with 67, Benguet with 57, Makati City with 48, Bulacan with 44, and Laguna with 40.

The DOH also reported 68 new COVID-related deaths or a total of 9,230 fatalities.

There were also 518 new recovered patients, or a total of 439,509 recoveries.

Active cases stood at 23,793, or 5 percent of the cumulative total.

The OCTA Research Group previously estimated around 480,000 total COVID-19 cases in the Philippines by the end of the year.

The country's first confirmed coronavirus infection was recorded on Jan. 30 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged late last year.

