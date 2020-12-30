‘Not quarantined but hostaged‘: Foreigners, Filipino passengers stuck in dilapidated Batangas resort

Photos from Fr. Alberic Lazerna

MANILA — (UPDATED) At least 200 foreigners and Filipinos under quarantine have been forced to stay at a dilapidated hotel with no running water, internet communication, and proper facilities, a Balikbayan under quarantine said Wednesday.

Fr. Alberic Lazerna, a Catholic priest, said in a phone interview that passengers were rightfully frustrated, because they felt they were dumped in an “abandoned” hotel.

“We are not quarantined, we are hostaged,” Lazerna told ABS-CBN News.

Some passengers have since refused to enter the establishment, which they said smelled bad, and had garbage on the entryway.

“It is scary, I cannot sleep here… Nobody wanted to get out of the bus, it is scary,” he explained.

Lazerna said they arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, underwent swab testing, and waited for hours before boarding the bus to Canyon Woods in Lemery, Batangas.

A total of 3 buses left the airport around 4 a.m., he said, and arrived at the hotel around 10 in the morning on Wednesday.

Passengers received food packs of egg, hotdog, and rice for breakfast. It was the last food ration, according to the priest.

They were accommodated by “runners” or people without identification cards. He said they cannot determine if they are part of the hotel staff. No staff from the Department of Health and the Department of Transportation were also present during their arrival.

Judy Sanchez, a balikbayan from the United States, said it seemed that the hotel did not expect the passengers to arrive.

Sanchez added that physical distancing was not practiced anymore, because of their situation.

“Para po siyang, if you picture an abandoned building in Chernobyl, yun po yung picture niya. Ang room po namin, it has running water. The drainage is not working, pumasok po kami sa kuwarto… Slimy po yung bathroom namin parang hindi siya nilinis,” Sanchez said.

Some passengers include an old man in a wheelchair, some children, and mostly foreigners, Sanchez said.

ABS-CBN News is still reaching out to the management of Canyon Woods, as the number displayed on their website was either unavailable or out of reach. ABS-CBN News is also waiting for some government officials to comment on the matter.

More details to follow.