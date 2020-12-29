New Zealand not included in PH travel ban

Inbound Filipino passengers, mostly overseas workers from Bahrain, undergo safety protocols upon arriving at the NAIA Terminal 1 on Dec. 29, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - New Zealand is not included in the Philippines' expanded travel ban against a potentially more contagious variant of COVID-19, immigration authorities clarified Wednesday.

"Sa ngayon, wala pa pong nakalagay dito (For now, it's not included [in the list]... We are waiting for official instruction from IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force)," Bureau of Immigration (BI) spokesperson Dana Sandoval told Teleradyo.

"In the next few days, aaralin nila ito (they will study it) if there's a necessity to expand the travel ban o 'di kaya ay i-extend po siya (or if not extend it). It would really depend the situation dito sa alleged new strain ng COVID-19."

New Zealand, which is among few countries that have been praised for quick and effective action against the pandemic, only tallied 2,151 COVID-19 cases. It logged 25 fatalities linked to the virus and currently has 49 active cases.

The Philippines on Tuesday expanded its travel ban to 19 other countries to prevent the spread of a coronavirus variant that emerged in the United Kingdom.

All foreign travelers coming from, or transiting through the following territories, or who have been to these places 14 days before arrival in the Philippines are prohibited from entering the country on Dec. 30 to Jan. 15, 2021.

Denmark

Ireland

Japan

Australia

Israel

The Netherlands

Hong Kong, SAR

Switzerland

France

Germany

Iceland

Italy

Lebanon

Singapore

Sweden

South Korea

South Africa

Canada

Spain

Transportation Undersecretary Raul Del Rosario also clarified that passengers who were already in transit after the travel restriction was imposed would not be prohibited from entering the country.

They are required to undergo COVID-19 test and 14-day quarantine, he added. The Athletes' Village in New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac is among the government's quarantine facilities.

"Sa mga nakaalis na po, intindihin ang mga protocols na ating ipinapatupad para sa kabutihan ng ating sambayanan," Del Rosario told Teleradyo.

(To those who are in transit, please understand the protocols we have implemented for the sake of everyone.)

The new COVID-19 variant, which experts have called "VUI - 202012/01," has renewed fears about the virus that has killed over 1.7 million people worldwide.

Since the pandemic began, the Philippines has recorded over 471,000 coronavirus infections, the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.