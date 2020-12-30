Mayor Isko warns Manila residents vs unauthorized COVID-19 vaccines

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno speaks to the crowd during a visit at Divisoria in Manila on December 3, 2020. The Mayor together with Health Secretary Francisco Duque visited the area to remind shoppers about the importance of abiding to the minimum public health standards as the Christmas season approaches. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso warned Wednesday the capital’s residents against receiving unauthorized COVID-19 vaccines that are reportedly being smuggled into the city.

At the sidelines of the Rizal Day celebration in Luneta Park, Domagoso said there is no guarantee that the smuggled vaccines are effective.

“’Yong pera niyong gagastusin sa advance na bakuna na walang nakatitiyak, delikado ‘yon. Balewala ang pera niyo,” he said.

(The money that you’ll spend to get a vaccine in advance won’t give you assurance. It’s dangerous. You’ll just waste your money.)

The local chief executive also said health workers who would be caught administering unauthorized vaccines would face charges.

Domagoso said the Manila city government and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have been conducting raids in search of reported illegal vaccination hubs in the city.

The FDA has yet to authorize the use of any COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

Asked to comment on the recent issue of several Presidential Security Group (PSG) members getting inoculated against COVID-19, Domagoso said: “Basta ang masasabi ko lang sa iyo, we in the City of Manila, we are certain about our rules.”

(All I can say is, we in the City of Manila, we are certain about our rules.)

“These things are not allowed. And it should not be emulated or it should not be copied by any other agency in the national government or local government,” Domagoso added.

Domagoso said he understands the PSG’s motives behind the vaccination, but adds that violations cannot be ignored.

Government officials earlier revealed that some of President Rodrigo Duterte’s security personnel were given vaccines supposedly donated by Chinese state-owned firm Sinopharm.

