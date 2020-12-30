DOH reminds parents to keep children away from firecrackers

Video courtesy of the Department of Health

MANILA — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Wednesday reminded parents to keep their children safe and away from firecrackers.

“Iwasan natin ang paputok. Walang safe na firecrackers. Whether legal firecracker…, lahat po yan ay makakapagdulot ng disgrasya,” Duque said during a virtual briefing.

(Let’s avoid firecrackers. There are no safe firecrackers. Whether legal firecracker…, all of them can result in accidents.)

As of Wednesday, there have been 1 stray bullet and 13 firecracker-related injuries since December 21.

Duque pointed out that children are the usual victims of firecracker accidents.

“Hindi sila dapat nakakahawak ng anumang klase na paputok,” he said.

(They should not be made to handle any firecracker.)

The health chief said firecracker injuries can result in the loss of limbs and eye injuries.

“Bakit po natin ipagpapalit para sa maiksing kaligayahan yung panghabambuhay naman na kanilang magiging kapansanan?” he said.

(Why are we going to prioritize momentary happiness over the possibility of a permanent injury?)

Duque said there are alternative ways to celebrate New Year's such as using household materials to make noise.

The health chief lauded the firecrackers ban in Davao City, something, he said, that should be followed by others. However, he said alternative livelihood must be found for those working in the pyrotechnics industry.

Metro Manila mayors have "unanimously" agreed to prohibit all kinds of firecrackers this holiday season, the region's police chief, Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao, said last Dec. 21.

Violators will be initially apprehended and advised not to repeat the offense, Davao said.