DFA reports 1 new COVID-19 case among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose by 1 to 12,876 on Wednesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA also reported 1 new recovery and no new fatality among those infected.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 3,578, as 8,387 of those infected have recovered, while 911 have died.

30 December 2020



Figures today show 1 new confirmed COVID-19 case, 1 new recovery, and no new fatality among Filipinos abroad. Meanwhile, there are 57 new IHR verified cases recorded since yesterday. (1/2)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/y1ML0E4MLK — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) December 30, 2020

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 788 in the Asia Pacific, 325 in Europe, 2,403 in the Middle East and Africa, and 62 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the COVID-19 has so far sickened 472,532 people. The tally includes 9,230 deaths, 439,509 recoveries, and 23,793 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 82 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, with 1.79 million deaths.

Treatment for the disease using off-label drugs are still undergoing trial, while COVID-19 vaccines are already being administered in the some countries, including the United Kingdom, United States and Singapore.

