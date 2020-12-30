'9 to 10' for great effort: Duque lauds COVID-19 response efforts of DOH personnel

Video courtesy of the Department of Health

MANILA — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Wednesday lauded the efforts of his agency in the country’s COVID-19 response this year.

Asked how he would rate the Department of Health’s efforts from a rating of 1 to 10, Duque said, “Nakita ko on the ground (I saw on the ground) and with my interactions, my endless meetings with my DOH team, I would give them 9 to 10 in terms of great effort, the sincerity to contribute to the national government’s pandemic response.”

“Not only to contribute, but having led the COVID response in every aspect of our 5-point strategy against COVID-19,” he added.

In recent months, the DOH, and Duque in particular, got a lot of flak for their handling of the COVID-19 response. Among the complaints of other government officials and health groups are the delayed release of benefits for health workers and the inability of the country to run enough coronavirus tests at the onset of the pandemic.

Duque acknowledged the agency had missteps and mistakes.

“Pero yang mga pagkakamaling iyan ay nagsilbing leksyon para lamang mas maging matagumpay ang tugon sa COVID-19.,” he said during the virtual briefing.

(But those mistakes served as lessons to help our COVID-19 response be successful.)

Duque pointed out that it is impossible not to make a mistake, especially since COVID-19 is caused by a new virus.

He thanked the efforts of all DOH personnel, especially those who risked their lives.

“Wala pong pagkukupas yung kanilang sipag, kanilang kagustuhan na talagang makatulong sa matagumpay na tugon sa COVID-19. Kaya saludo po ako sa lahat ng taga-Department of Health,” he said.

(Their diligence, their insistence to help make the COVID-19 response successful is without fail. That is why I salute everyone from the Department of Health.)

He thanked health workers in all DOH hospitals, especially those who died in the line of duty.

The Philippines has recorded 471,526 confirmed coronavirus infections, as of Tuesday, including 23,348 active cases, 9,162 fatalities, and 439,016 recoveries.

The country confirmed its first case on Jan. 30 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged late last year.