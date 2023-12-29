Some provincial bus trips hit by delays amid New Year rush

Some bus trips from the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange were delayed for several hours on Friday amid the influx of commuters bound for provinces for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day celebrations.

These include the 10 a.m. bus trip to Eastern Samar. At 2 p.m., passengers were still waiting for the bus to arrive at PITX.

“Nagagalit na nga rin ako eh. Dapat nagsabi sila ng kung anong oras talaga. Wala naman silang sinabing rason kung bakit nadelay... Ang sabi lang maghintay daw kami… Mahirap eh… pagod na, puyat na, gutom pa,” said passenger Belinda Alon.

The ticket seller explained buses also had to line up to get into an inter-island vessel, as the holiday rush continues.

The 12:30 p.m. bus trip to Tabaco City Albay on Friday was also delayed.

Heavy traffic on roads has also been among the reasons for the late arrival of some buses at PITX to ferry passengers to provinces.

Some commuters had to wait long hours to get on a bus, as the earlier trips were already fully booked.

“Hindi namin naabutan ang pang alas nuwebe (ng umaga), puno na. Ngayon napunta kami sa alas dos ng hapon... Gusto rin namin makapag-new year sa amin... ‘Yung nanay namin nasa ospital, kaya kaming magkakapatid pinapauwi na,” said Koronadal-bound passenger Jojit Tesion.

“Usually naman, these fully booked trips are through online booking. At the same time we’ve added bus units for this naman, which is around 80 bus units just for Bicol, Visayas and Mindanao,” PITX Corporate Affairs Officer Kolyn Calbasa assured passengers.

On Friday alone, nearly 95,000 commuters passed through PITX as of 5 p.m. This figure is expected to reach around 150,000 by the end of the last workday of the year.

Security remains tight at PITX. Passenger belongings are checked through metal scanners before entry, while PNP personnel are quite visible around the terminal. Security personnel confiscated knives, butane gas, and firecrackers from passengers.

The PITX management reminds passengers that bringing deadly weapons, flammable, radioactive and toxic substances to bus terminals is strictly prohibited.

At a bus terminal in Cubao, Quezon City, trips to northern Luzon provinces beginning 5:30 p.m. to late evening Friday are already fully booked. But on December 30 and 31, all bus trips in that terminal will be open only to walk-in passengers.