Arten Kniaz, Unsplash

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday urged families and groups of friends to assign a “designated driver” who would refrain from drinking alcohol during the New Year revelries to safely drive others to their destination.

Health Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo noted that even one bottle or shot of an alcoholic beverage could affect one’s proprioception or the ability to sense the position and movement of the various parts of the body.

“Kahit yung mga ‘one for the road’, usually yan ang nangyayari. Please ‘wag na po kasi magkakaroon yan ng effect sa judgment and sense of balance, ‘yung ating ability to sense kung gaano kalayo o gaano kalapit ang isang bagay. Diyan nagsisimula ang aksidente,” he said.

However, he admits that because drinking alcoholic beverages has become a huge part of Filipino celebrations, it is highly likely that a huge bulk of the public will drink anyway, including those driving vehicles.

"Ang mga nagmamaneho ng motor, maaaring sumemplang. Kung nagmamaneho ng kotse at ibang sasakyan, maaaring makatulog o ma-miscalculate ang distansiya.”

“Diskarte niyo na ‘yun. ‘Wag na magpasikat. Oras na umandar ang makina ng kotse at kayo ay nakainom ng isang bote lang, delikado ‘yan. Please have a designated driver.”

Based on data from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), human error is the leading cause of accidents in 2022. The agency added that factors in accidents include driving under the influence of liquor.