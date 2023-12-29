PH condemns North Korea’s ballistic missile launch

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un (3-R) and his daughter Ju-ae (2-R) inspecting the launch of a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at an undisclosed location in North Korea, on December 18, 2023. EPA-EFE/KCNA

MANILA - The Philippine government on Friday condemned North Korea’s launch of a ballistic missile last December 18.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs said the action by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea “provokes tension” and “undermines progress, peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific region.”

North Korea on December 18 test-fired its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile that has the potential to reach the United States, extending a record-breaking number of weapons tests this year and triggering further international condemnation.

South Korea said the North fired an ICBM that used solid fuel, which makes missiles easier to transport and faster to fire than liquid-fuelled versions.

The test comes as Seoul and Washington warned Pyongyang that any nuclear attack on the United States and South Korea would result in the end of the North Korean regime.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later warned Pyongyang Pyongyang will not hesitate to launch a nuclear attack if "provoked with nukes", while Seoul and its allies called for "dialogue without preconditions".

- with reports from Agence France-Presse