Nearly all Pinoys welcoming 2024 'with hope': SWS

MANILA — Nearly all Filipinos are entering the year 2024 "with hope," a new survey of the Social Weather Stations (SWS) has found.

In its Dec. 8 to 11 poll, SWS found that 96 percent of adult Filipinos would welcome the New Year with hope rather than fear.

"This is a point above the 95 percent in 2022 and the highest since the pre-pandemic 96 percent in 2019," SWS said.

Meanwhile, 3 percent of the 1,200 adult respondents said they would face the New Year with fear, down by 2 points from 5 percent in 2022.

The SWS noted that hope for the coming new year has always been higher among those who expected a happy Christmas than those who expected a sad Christmas.

A similar survey by Pulse Asia released last week also found that almost all Filipinos would greet 2024 "with hope."



