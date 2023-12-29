MIAA says working with LGUs, PNP on traffic woes near NAIA

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said Friday they are coordinating with local government units and other government agencies to address the heavy traffic situation near the Ninoy Aquino International Airports (NAIA).

MIAA Public Affairs Department officer-in-charge Connie Bungag said they are aware of the complaints of passengers heading to and from the airport.

“We recognized that, that’s why this week nag-coordinate kami with the local government units and all other traffic enforcement agencies. Last night we saw a lot of traffic enforcers managing the traffic around the terminal 3 area, even the skyway in-open po nila yung boom nila, although there’s a little build-up pero mas manageable na po ngayon,” Bungag said.

MIAA records showed passenger statistics at the airport from December 1 to 28, 2023 have reached more than 3.7 million or 14.10 percent higher than the 3.2 million recorded last year.

“Ngayong araw na ito, wala pa po tayong napapansin na dami ng pasahero but we expect that to be present by tomorrow because we observed it during last Christmas nag-peak po tayo ng December 23 so we expect the same to happen. Bukas ine-expect natin ang pagdami ng tao,” Bungag told ABS-CBN News.

Bungag advised passengers going to the airport to allot at least 2 hours time allowance for domestic flights and 3 hours for those who have international flights.

“Usually it's 3 hours for international flights and 2 hours for domestic flights pero again we encourage our passengers to continuously monitor yung traffic situation around their respective areas of residences and of course around the NAIA. So if there’s heavy traffic, mas maaga po tayong umalis,” Bungad advised.

The MIAA management has also beefed up security protocols at the airport.

It added that the PNP also deployed more police personnel at the airport to augment their own security force.

Bungag said airport authorities have apprehended some colorum taxis that have been endorsed to the Land Transportation Franchising ang Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for action.

“Tayo po ay naka-monitor yung mga terminal operation people specially dun sa ating mga transport services natin at ang kapulisan po natin ay nakakalat upang mapigilan itong mga people who want to victimize our passengers who are arriving. Marami na po tayong nahuli na mga nango-ngolorum and we have endorsed this to the LTFRB,” she said.

AIRPORT READINESS

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said in a statement that Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista inspected the Communications, Navigations, Surveillance / Air Traffic Management system on Dec. 29.

Last Jan. 1, 2023, flights were grounded in the entire Philippine airspace for several hours due to the technical issues linked to a power loss at the Philippine Air Traffic Management Center (ATMC) that houses the system for monitoring flights.

CAAP said it assured DOTr of the efficiency of the equipment including the redundancy of the Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) for continuous air traffic control operations.

“All facilities of CAAP are in order, well maintained and fully manned," Bautista said.

