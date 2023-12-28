Department of Health staff made noise by blowing horns during the launch of the Regional Ligtas Christmas and Iwas Paputok campaign at Mandaluyong City College in Mandaluyong City on Dec. 18, 2023. The campaign aims to encourage Filipinos to shun the use of firecrackers and, instead, look for alternatives for noise-making in welcoming the new year. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Filipinos will likely have a "warm welcome" for 2024 as generally fair weather is expected in most parts of the country this New Year weekend, PAGASA said Friday.

The weather bureau said northeast monsoon or amihan would continue to affect most of Luzon through New Year, while the easterlies or the warm winds blowing from the Pacific would dominate the rest of the country.

The exodus for the New Year will begin this Friday.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy with rains due to the Amihan. The same conditions are expected until Monday, with the Cordilleras and mainland Cagayan Valley also forecast to receive light rains by Sunday and Monday.

Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, and the rest of northern Luzon may also expect isolated light rains.

Warm and humid conditions are forecast in Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Visayas, and Mindanao until Monday, with possible afternoon or evening thunderstorms, especially in the eastern sections.

No weather disturbance is seen to affect the archipelago in the first week of January.

