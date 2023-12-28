Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Some drivers on Friday said they might skimp on the New Year feast to save money as they feared losing their livelihood due to the looming phaseout of their traditional jeepneys in 2024.

Alkris Sagado, a jeepney driver in Pasig for the last 10 years, said he did not know what would happen to his family if government barred him from plying the roads.

“Pipiliin ang makakaya sa budget tulad ng pansit na lang. Puwede na sa amin ‘yun, macaroni. Ganoon na lang ang ihahanda sa New Year,” the driver told ABS-CBN News, as he checked the prices of fruits and noodles for Media Noche.

“Minsan iniisip namin makikikain na lang sa kapitbahay kung mayroong magbibigay sa amin na may kaya-kaya nang onti sa amin, pero sumisikap din ako na magluluto kahit papaano. Kahit pansit…maitaguyod ko sa anak ko [na] makakain sila,” he said.

Sagado said his youngest child stopped going to school because they did not have money.

On a good day, he earns around P500, which he carefully budgets for their food.

“Kinakabahan talaga kami. Kasi ang hanapbuhay ay driver lang. Ngayon kung kukunin nila ang jeep sa amin, ano ang trabaho namin? Wala na. Ano ba alam namin na trabaho, yun lang ang inaasahan. Paano namin mapapaaral ang estudyante namin kung walang trabaho?” he said.

Asked about his message to the government, Sagado just broke down in tears.

“Maawa kayo. Huwag niyo kami tanggalan ng hanapbuhay. Iniwan na nga ako ng asawa ko, iiwan pa ko ng hanapbuhay namin. Paano namin mapapaaral ang mga anak namin? ...Mapapag-aral pa kaya ang anak ko kung mawalan kami ng hanapbuhay?” he said.

Authorities said traditional jeepneys could lose their permit to operate if they fail to consolidate individual franchises into a single franchise under a cooperative or corporation by Dec. 31, 2023, Sunday, as part of the public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

But in a new memorandum, regulators said non-consolidated jeepneys would be allowed to ply routes where less than 60 percent of units are consolidated until Jan. 31, 2024.

‘NO MORE’ MEDIA NOCHE

Driver Rudy Molina and his wife Miravina said the Media Noche items and Christmas food packs they had preprepared would be stocked instead for hard times ahead.

“Hindi namin expected na mangyayari itong sistema na ginagawa ng gobyerno… Pagpatay sa hanapbuhay namin lalo na sa aming maliliit na mamamayan,” Molina said.

“Paitlog-itlog na lang, paunti-unti mamimili kami ng gulay-gulay na mumurahin diyan sa palengke… Wala sa ano namin na mai-celebrate ang Bagong Taon. Namomoroblema kami paano iaahon ang aming hanapbuhay,” he said.

His wife added, “Magiging praktikal na lang, ‘di tulad ng dati na mayroong prutas. Bukod sa prutas hindi lang basta delata ang ihahain namin, talagang sariwang manok, baboy. Ngayon kung ano lang ang nandiyan.”

“Anim kami lahat, apat anak ko. Tapos may dalawa akong apo. Kung ano ang kaya namin… Baka nga hindi na kami maghanda ng a-uno. Baka regular na pagkain kasi mahirap. Mahirap isipin na bukas wala na kaming kakainin. Mahirap mag-budget lalo na kung wala kang aasahan na ba-budgetin,” she said, crying.

Meanwhile, Jun Cruz, a jeepney driver of 23 years, said he would just sleep during the New Year festivities. This is his way to show solidarity with his fellow jeepney drivers affected by the public transport modernization program.

"Daanin na lang natin muna sa tulog. Makisama na rin tayo sa kasamahan natin na talagang nahirapan sa mga nagdaang araw. Puro tigil-pasada... makisama na lang siguro tayo," Cruz said.

"Uuwi muna kami.. Kung makauwi kami, kung ano 'yung maabutan namin sa Bulacan. Kasama ko naman pamilya ko – bahala na," he said.

Sagado and Molina are among the jeepney drivers who will participate in a protest later Friday against the public utility vehicle modernization program's consolidation requirement.

Cruz, a member of a transport cooperative, said he was still undecided if he would participate in the protest.

The march to Mendiola will culminate the nationwide transport strike of PUV groups Piston and Manibela.

Jeepney drivers and operators have said "modern jeepneys" are too expensive and will deprive single-unit operators of route franchises that will then go to big corporations and to transport cooperatives.

Some drivers and operators have argued that upgrading existing jeepneys will be a less expensive way to make them more fuel efficient and environment friendly.

But the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said forming a cooperative would allow operators easier access to funds, especially when applying for loans for the modern jeepneys.

FIGHT COLLECTIVELY

Manibela chairman Mar Valbuena urged jeepney drivers to celebrate the New Year and hope that authorities would reconsider their stance on the PUV modernization.

“Sa ngayon ay makapag-New Year muna tayo at maibsan ang ating dinadalang kalungkutan dito sa isang buwang extension. Baka marami pang mangyari na papabor sa atin at kung hindi man ay magkaroon ng win-win solution,” Valbuena said on Facebook on Thursday night.

He also urged jeepney drivers to support Friday's protest, saying it was important for them to express their concerns.

“Huwag tayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Kailangan sama-sama tayong lumaban,” he said.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. earlier said he was not keen on extending the deadline for franchise consolidation.

Marcos said the “minority” should not be allowed to cause “further delays” that could negatively impact “the majority of our operators, banks, financial institutions, and the public at large.”

Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista, meanwhile, said the PUV consolidation deadline stays.

“This initiative has gained the support of the majority of our PUV operators as around 70% of them have already taken part in the consolidation process,” Bautista said.