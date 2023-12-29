Filipino doctors treat injured revelers at a hospital during New Year's celebrations in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 1, 2023. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA — The entire health sector is on code white until January 4, 2024, the Department of Health (DOH) said Friday, as it anticipated a possible influx of patients in hospitals during the New Year celebration.

Under code white, hospital supplies and staff are beefed up, DOH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said.

“We anticipate an emergency with potentially 10-50 casualties. Ang tawag diyan, mass casualty incident. Pang nangyari ‘yan, ang ating ospital ay magkakaroon ng OpCen. ‘Yung OpCen mag-coordinate ‘yan continuously sa Regional Office ng DOH, sa Center for Health Development and Central Office,” he said.

Other needs like X-ray plates and laboratory requirements are also available without requiring payment from patients.

“There will be more funds and staff ready for use/deployment, with greater logistics coordination as well as security. In anticipation of the number of patients, the triage system will also be enhanced,” the DOH said in a separate statement.

Domingo appealed to the public not to panic in case they are not immediately attended to in emergency rooms. He said this might somehow be a good news as doctors don’t see the case as life-threatening.

“Trust us, nakita kayo ng doctor at tingin niya hindi agaw-buhay kaya inuuna niya yung kung ano mang may nakapasok sa katawan. Tapos ‘pag nagkaroon na ng oras, kung ano ang mga kasong hindi delikado, sinusunod na kaagad sila,” Domingo said.

The higher code blue and code red alerts require worse conditions like damage to health facilities, lack of resources or capabilities of local governments to respond, as well as higher number of casualties.

The code alert system ensures comprehensive and well-coordinated response through sound management and adequate resources for emergencies and disasters.

The DOH appealed to the public to opt for safer ways of ushering in 2024. These include ditching extremely dangerous firecrackers and instead choosing to watch community fireworks displays.

Latest data from the DOH show that fireworks-related injuries have risen to 96 with at least six of them requiring amputation of affected body parts.

