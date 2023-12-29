2 suspects arrested in kidnapping of 6 Chinese

MANILA — Two suspects in the kidnapping of six Chinese in Muntinlupa City have been arrested and brought by the Philippine National Police-Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) before the Department of Justice for the filing of case on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Richard Fadullon said the suspects include a businessman and a security guard.

They were charged with kidnap for ransom, serious illegal detention with murder.

“Base do’n sa kanilang report eh nagsampa sila ng kaso against doon sa mga tao na-identify nila based on their investigation,” Fadullon said, referring to the PNP-AKG.

Six Chinese nationals were kidnapped in Ayala Alabang village last October 30.

Two female victims were found dead in Tanay, Rizal on November 1, while two male victims were also found lifeless in Infanta, Quezon on November 6.

Two others, a mother and her 11-year-old child, remain missing.

Three Filipinos, who were working for the Chinese nationals, were also abducted but later released in Laguna.

Fadullon said inquest prosecutors will evaluate police’s filing.

“Ang point lang dito, as far as the department is concerned, this is going to be evaluated because the incident happened on October 30 pa. Now, this case is being brought for inquest,” he said.

“Alam natin, ‘yong inquest should be immediately after the occurrence of that crime. Titingnan natin kung talaga bang naging pursigido ang ating kapulisan sa pag-iimbestiga at naging masinop ang kanilang pagkalap ng ebidensya papunta do’n sa paghuli do’n sa mga tao na kinakasuhan nila ngayon,” Fadullon said.

The exact number of suspects have yet to be determined, but citing the accounts of the released Filipinos, authorities said six armed men barged inside the Chinese’s home. They were loaded inside a van after being tied up and blindfolded.

