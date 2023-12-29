150 passengers stranded in Manila North Harbor

Around 150 passengers are stranded at the passenger terminal of the Manila North Harbor on Friday, according to the maritime police.

Most of the stranded passengers are bound for Puerto Prinsesa, Ozamis, and Bacolod. One of the shipping companies said this was the effect of typhoon Kabayan after sea voyages were rescheduled.

They, however, clarified that not all of the passengers are stranded. Some of them opted to stay in the terminal instead of going back to their houses since they already brought all of their luggage.

Others wanted to avoid the holiday traffic. Their rescheduled trips are expected to resume Friday night and Saturday morning. They are expecting sea voyages to return to their regular schedule in two weeks.

Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo checked the terminal and explained that they don't foresee further delays in the sea voyages in the following days since they are expecting good weather.

The Philippine Ports Authority meanwhile offered food for the stranded passengers.

