Vials of COVID-19 vaccines are being prepared at a vaccination site in Makati City on July 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – The Philippines is planning to procure from Moderna and Pfizer modified COVID-19 vaccines that target the omicron variant and the original form of the virus, the Department of Health said Thursday.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, negotiations with Moderna for the so-called bivalent vaccines are now at an advanced stage.

The health agency has also signed a confidential disclosure agreement with Pfizer, she added.

"We are trying to procure from both manufacturers but it depends on the stage of the process," Vergeire said in a press briefing.

The government will first purchase "minimal" doses of omicron-specific vaccines, which will run into millions.

"Meron naman tayong usapan with the manufacturers na kung saka-sakaling nakita nating tumaas pa 'yung demand, maaari tayong umorder agad-agad sa kanila at ma-deliver nila agad-agad," Vergeire said.

The Food and Drug Administration granted last week the emergency use authorization to Moderna and Pfizer's bivalent coronavirus jabs.

Vergeire said the DOH is now crafting the guidelines over the use of bivalent vaccines to the priority population.

The agency aims to have bivalent vaccines available by the first quarter of 2023.

"As for the DOH, we are already coordinating with suppliers for the procurement of bivalent vaccines. We are targeting to have vaccines available by Q1 of 2023. We are also coordinating with potential donors of COVID 19 bivalent vaccines," the DOH also said last week.

To date, more than 73.7 million or 94.45 percent of eligible population in the country are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the figure, over 21.1 million have received their first boosters while 3.7 million have gotten their second boosters.

While previous "variants of concern" like Alpha and Delta eventually petered out, omicron and its sub-lineages have dominated throughout 2022.

The BA.4 and BA.5 types have helped drive a wave of new cases of the disease in parts of the world.

All omicron variants tend to have a milder disease course as they settle less in the lungs and more in the upper nasal passages, causing symptoms like fever, tiredness, and loss of smell.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse