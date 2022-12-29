Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell (gray) infected with a variant strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (UK B.1.1.7; red), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA — The Philippines has detected 2 cases of omicron subvariant BN.1, according to the Department of Health.

The BN.1, a sublineage of BA.2.75, is considered a "variant under monitoring" by the European Center for Disease Control.

"The variant was initially flagged by the researchers due to its increasing prevalence and mutations that may lead to enhanced immune evasion," the DOH's latest biosurveillance report released Thursday read.

"However, currently available evidence for BN.1 does not suggest any differences in disease severity and/or clinical manifestations compared to the original omicron variant," it added.

The DOH said the omicron strain is still being reported under BA.2.75 by the World Health Organization.

It will remain classified under omicron until sufficient evidence arises showing that the virus characteristics are significantly different from omicron.

342 NEW CASES

The country has also recorded 342 additional cases of omicron subvariants, latest DOH report showed.

Out of 351 samples, 145 were classified as omicron BA.2.3.20, 1 case as BA.4, 76 as BA.5, 72 as XBB, 8 cases as XBC, and 40 as other omicron subvariants. Nine were described as no lineage assigned.

The samples were sequenced by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine and University of the Philippines - Philippine Genome Center.

Of the 145 additional BA.2.3.20 cases, one case was a returning overseas Filipino while the remaining 144 were local cases from all regions except Region 7, 8, 10, and BARMM, results of the sequencing run conducted on Dec. 19-22 show.

The additional BA.4 case came from Region 4A while all 8 additional XBC cases came from Region 11.

According to DOH figures released Thursday, all additional BA.5 cases were local cases from Regions 1, 3, 4A, 4B, 5, 6, 12, BARMM, CAR, CARAGA, and NCR.

Of the 72 additional XBB cases, 2 were ROFs while the remaining were local cases from Region 4A, 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, BARMM, and NCR.

While previous "variants of concern" like Alpha and Delta eventually petered out, omicron and its sub-lineages have dominated throughout 2022.

All omicron variants tend to have a milder disease course as they settle less in the lungs and more in the upper nasal passages, causing symptoms like fever, tiredness and loss of smell.

The Philippines aims to have bivalent vaccines available by the first quarter of 2023.

The new type of vaccines target the omicron variant and the original form of the virus.

"As for the DOH, we are already coordinating with suppliers for the procurement of bivalent vaccines. We are targeting to have vaccines available by Q1 of 2023. We are also coordinating with potential donors of COVID 19 bivalent vaccines," the DOH said last week.

RELATED VIDEO