A 34-year-old woman and her 3-year-old child were rescued by fishermen after three days of drifting at sea amid the flooding in Misamis Occidental.

Christelyn Lomo recounted their story of survival to ABS-CBN News.

Lomo said they were asleep late night of December 24, Christmas Eve, when heavy rains started to pour.

The province of Misamis Occidental, as well as the city of Gingoog in Misamis Oriental, were placed under a state of calamity due to floods on Christmas Day.

Floods rose quickly and the strong current washed their house away. Lomo and her 3-year-old child, who were at the second floor of their house, were unable to exit.

"Hindi na kami makalabas kasi ang lakas na ng agos ng tubig. Nung natabunan na kami ng bahay, pilit ko siyang itinulak pataas para ma-save siya, tumambak na sakin [ang] mga bubong, mabigat talaga. Akala ko babawian na ako ng buhay kasi ininom ko na 'yung tubig dagat hanggang nakaahon ako," she said.

The next thing she knew, they were already drifting at open sea.

She had no choice but to cling on to some floating wood and a makeshift raft to survive.

Days passed and no rescue came.

"Nagugutom na anak ko, naghahanap siya ng pagkain. Buti may lumapit na papaya, kinain namin. May isda rin, kinain namin kahit buhay pa. Tapos naghahanap ako ng tubig. Sabi ko, 'Anak, inumin mo na lang tubig dagat.' Ayaw niya inumin, kaya sabi ko, 'Look up,' kasi umuulan, para makainom ng tubig ulan. Ayaw niya, hanggang nakakita ako ng coconut. Pinukpok ko hanggang nabiyak. Ininom niya iyong sabaw," she recounted.

The raft they used broke many times, so she desperately tried to look for other wood to cling on to, until they saw a pump boat.

"'Yung sinakyan naming plywood, nahati po siya. Natakot ako kasi baka malunod na talaga kami noon. May ahas pang sumakay sa balsa namin. Natakot ako kasi humarap sa amin 'yung ahas. [Noong] tumalikod, kumuha ako ng pampalo. Nalaman na papaluin ko, humarap ulit. Binitawan ko 'yung pamalo. Umalis siya," she said.

Fishermen found them drifting when they went out to look for boats also washed away by flood. At the time, the mother and her child were already far from the shore, near Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte.

"May mga bantay-dagat [na] naghahanap ng bangka," said Rey Lusica, barangay captain of Palilan, Misamis Occidental. "Sa lakas ng alon, nilangoy na lang nila at ni-rescue 'yung mag-ina. Hirap na hirap sila mag-transfer sa pump boat."

They were brought to a hospital for treatment.

Lomo believes this is her second lease on life. "Nagpapasalamat ako sa Diyos kasi 'di niya ako pinabayaan. Alam kong galing sa kaniya ang mga binigay sa amin. Kundi, malulunod kami," she said.

However, she eventually learned that she lost her partner, who drowned after also being washed away by flood. "Masaya [ako] kasi nakaligtas kami, pero malungkot kasi namatay partner ko," she added.

JIMENEZ SITUATION

Hundreds of families remained at evacuation centers in Jimenez, Misamis Occidental on Thursday. The local government said they still lack water after their main source was affected by torrential rains.

"Walang tubig kasi natamaan ang main source. We will first check the area. It will take us two to three days bago maibalik," said Mayor Joselito Chiong.

Jimenez recorded 3 casualties because of rains caused by the shearline.

DSWD officials visited the evacuation center and promised to distribute financial assistance to victims.

