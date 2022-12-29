Passengers arrive at the departure area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) -Terminal 1 in Pasay City on June 20, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Thursday said he is not keen on fully restricting the country's borders and imposing stringent health protocols on Chinese travelers, despite soaring COVID-19 cases in China.

In an interview with Press Undersecretary Cheloy Garafil, Marcos Jr. said the government's decision will be "based on science."

"[If] we feel that there's a need, we will do it. But again it depends on what the true risk is to us," he said.

"Kung it's something that is manageable, then I'm sure we can find a way to not completely close our borders to China but to find a way, to have a procedure so that those coming from China who may have been exposed or who may have been infected will be tested and 'yun lang naman ang ating inaalala," he added.

Earlier, an official said the Philippines' pandemic task force would discuss possible entry restrictions for travelers from China amid the soaring number of fresh COVID infections there, with millions allegedly being unreported.

The United States has announced mandatory COVID-19 testing for travelers from China as Beijing's sudden easing of tough measures to contain the coronavirus -- and surge in virus cases -- caused jitters around the world.

The US move came after Italy, India and Malaysia announced their own measures to protect against new COVID variants from China.

Japan also recently announced that all travelers from China must show a negative COVID-19 test on arrival or quarantine for 7 days.

Last week, the Department of Health (DOH) detected 4 cases of BF.7 in the country, which is reportedly driving COVID-19 cases in China.

The BF.7, a sublineage of the BA.5, is believed to be more transmissible and better at evading immunity, according to the DOH.