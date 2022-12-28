Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — A low pressure area (LPA) and the northeast monsoon or amihan will continue stirring rains over vast swaths of the Philippines on Thursday, the state weather bureau said.

The LPA was spotted 100 kilometers southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar at 3 a.m. It is no longer expected to develop into a tropical depression ahead of the New Year, said PAGASA.

"Wala na tayong aasahan na bagyo pa hanggang sa matapos ang 2022," PAGASA weather forecaster Benison Estareja said in a livestream.

(We are no longer expecting any cyclone until 2022 ends.)

However, the LPA will cross Visayas and Mindanao on Thursday and has started bringing rains over southern Luzon, Estareja said.

The northeast monsoon, meanwhile, is affecting the rest of Luzon and will weaken once the LPA starts crossing Visayas and the northern portion of Sulu, he said.

On Thursday, rains will likely hit southern Luzon, including Mimaropa, Calabarzon and Bicol Region due to the LPA. Residents in these areas should be on the lookout for possible landslides and floods, said Estareja.

He said the amihan would bring light to moderate rains and cold weather over the eastern portion of northern and Central Luzon, Cagayan Valley, the Cordilleras, and Aurora province.

Metro Manila, the rest of Central Luzon and Ilocos will experience cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Meanwhile, the LPA will bring high chances of rain in Eastern Visayas, especially the Samar provinces and Biliran. Western Visayas could expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms, Estareja said.

Floods and landslides are also possible in these areas, he added.

The rest of Visayas can expect generally fair weather that may be marred by localized thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening.

Mindanao will also experience sunny weather with possible localized thunderstorms.

Last week, heavy rains spawned floods and landslides in the central and southern Philippines, forcing tens of thousands to flee their homes ahead of a long Christmas holiday.

At least 32 people died from the floods, disaster officials said.

The Philippines is ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change, and scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer.

For updates, visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

