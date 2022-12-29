MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has issued an executive order directing the continued suspension of e-sabong operations nationwide, in a bid to "protect public health."

Executive Order No. 9, signed on December 28, 2022 but only made public Thursday, prohibits remote and online e-sabong, as well as its livestreaming or broadcasting of live cockfights "outside cockpits or cockfighting arenas or premises where cockfights are being held," Malacañang said in a statement.

"The operations of traditional cockfights authorized or licensed under existing laws shall not be covered by the suspension," Press Undersecretary Cheloy Garafil said.

In signing the order, Marcos said it was "urgent" that electronic cockfighting operations remain suspended and clarify its boundaries, and direct partner agencies to "pursue aggressive crackdown against illegal e-sabong operations, in accordance with law."

The State, he said, "has the paramount obligation to protect public health and morals and promote public safety and general welfare."

He also ordered the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to coordinate with localities and other concerned government agencies and private entities. The agency is also directed to submit reports to the Office of the Executive Secretary regarding this.

The national police and the interior department must assist PAGCOR in implementing the order.

Marcos, Jr's predecessor, former President Rodrigo Duterte, in May ordered the suspension of e-sabong operations, citing the social ills it has caused the country, including the kidnappings of sabungeros allegedly because of this type of gambling.

Some 30 sabungeros remain missing, authorities said.

Last week, the Department of Justice prosecutors indicted 3 Laguna policemen for robbery and the abduction of a missing e-sabong executive.

