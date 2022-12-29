A health worker from the home service laboratory Swab Wheels on the Go administers a COVID-19 RT-PCR tests in Quezon City on January 17, 2022. 📷: Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA – While 2022 was not a walk in the park for any government agency, the Department of Health (DOH) said it was also a year of accomplishments amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the different health threats that emerged throughout the year.

In the DOH’s final media briefing for the year, Health Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire reported that in line with Universal Health Care, the DOH granted licenses to 152 primary care facilities this year which now totals 265 across different parts of the country.

The agency says it has also established 40 specialty centers bringing the total to 46.

“Vision po nating magkaroon ng heart center, lung center at iba pa, hindi lamang sa Maynila kung hindi pati sa ibang mga probinsiya at lungsod. Ito po ay mga centers within our hospitals sa iba’t ibang parte ng bansa,” Vergeire said.

In his first State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. highlighted his desire to build more specialty hospitals after the pandemic exposed the weaknesses of the country’s healthcare system.

For 2023, the DOH plans to establish over 100 specialty centers in different regions.

It also reported 153 additional Malasakit Centers which were said to have aided 7.5 million patients with their different medical needs.

PhilHelath, on the other hand, is said to be strengthening its strategies to further minimize the public’s out-of-pocket expenses.

Addressing the social determinants of health, Vergeire says that 25 provinces and cities are now implementing the healthy communities framework while nine provinces have already implemented the healthy learning institutions framework.

The DOH hopes that next year, 19 more provinces and cities will begin implementation of healthy communities while 17 more to begin healthy learning institutions.

“Maliban sa pag tugon natin sa COVID-19, kinakailangang sustainable nating napapalaganap at nade-develop ang ating mga komunidad, mga paaralan at mga workplaces. Sa pamamagitan ng pagsasagawa ng mga framework na ito, mapapanatili nating hindi lamang malusog kung hindi masaya ang bawat Juan at Juana.”

Heeding the clamor of healthcare workers, Vergeire also reported the disbursement of over P1.4 billion pesos worth of Special Risk Allowance for over 73,000 healthcare workers. More than 27,000 beneficiaries have also been given the COVID-19 Sickness and Death Compensation worth over P421 million.

P12 billion has also been released for Health Emergency Allowance (formerly known as the One COVID-19 Allowance) for more than 1.6 million health and non-healthcare workers.

“Tayo ay patuloy na magbibigay ng benepisyo para sa ating mga healthcare workers alinsunod sa batas. Ang mga karagdagang pondo para sa mga benepisyong ito ay kasalukuyang nakikipag-ugnayan pa ang DOH sa DBM,” Vergeire said.

Beginning 2023, the DOH also aims to produce at least 50 scholars who will hone their skills in the different fields of public health.

This, after the DOH signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Philippine-American Educational Foundation early December.

Vergeire said, they target around 300 scholars to benefit from the said MOU by the end of the Marcos administration.