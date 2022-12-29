MANILA — The Philippines logged 4 new fireworks-related injuries, raising the tally to 36, the Department of Health said Thursday.

The figure is 44 percent higher compared to what was reported in the same period last year.

In 2021, there were 25 firecracker blast injuries recorded from December 21-29.

"Mula kahapon, Dec. 28, apat (4) ang naitalang bagong kaso ng fireworks-related injury mula sa 61 na DOH sentinel hospitals," the DOH said.

"Sa kasalukuyan, ang kabuuang bilang ng mga kaso ng pinsala dulot ng paputok ay nasa tatlumpu’t anim (36) na mas mataas ng apatnapu’t apat na porsyento (44%) kumpara sa naitala noong nakaraang taon sa sakop na petsa."

In a press briefing, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said boga was the top cause of fireworks-related injuries.

It is followed by whistle bomb, 5-Star, kwitis and Kamara, she added.

"Wala tayong report ng ingestion as of this time. Wala rin tayong report ng stray bullet injury as of this time," Vergeire said.