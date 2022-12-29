This handout photo courtesy of Angelica Villarta taken on Dec. 27, 2022 and received on Dec. 28 shows residents surveying damage caused by heavy rain and floods in Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental. Angelica Villarta, handout/AFP

MANILA — The death toll from the Christmas Day floods that hit parts of Visayas and Mindanao has risen to 32, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said on Thursday.

The agency also said 24 individuals remained missing due to the Dec. 25 rains. Eleven others were injured.

Some 24,557 families were forced to flee their homes due to the rains caused by a shear line, an area where cold and warm air meet and form rain clouds.

The OCD estimated the cost of damage to agriculture at around P208.5 million.

Meanwhile, damage to infrastructure was pegged at around P51.5 million. Two roads and 4 bridges are not passable to all types of vehicles, while some 4,000 houses were also damaged, the agency said.

The OCD said about P49.2 million worth of assistance has been given to affected Filipinos.

The floods left at least one province and 3 towns under a state of calamity.

The weather turned bad over the weekend as the disaster-prone nation of 110 million people prepared for a long Christmas holiday.

The state weather forecaster said a low pressure area and the amihan would bring more rains over vast swaths of the country on Thursday.

The Philippines is ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change, and scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse