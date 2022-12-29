CEBU — The Cebu City Council on Wednesday urged authorities to look deeper into a recent mauling of a British national in one of the city's bars.

The incident, which had first been publicly condemned by Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, reportedly occurred on the night of Dec. 23 at a bar in Barangay Kasambagan.

The victim, a chef named Jason Atherton, was allegedly mauled when he asked several men to apologize for "harassing his daughter while waiting in line for the restroom."

Gov. Garcia said Atherton did what “any father who loves his daughter would."

She also claimed that the bar’s bouncers allegedly held the foreigner down, including its lady manager who joined in.

“The whole time [they were] condemning him and all foreigners as troublemakers,” added Garcia.

Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia, a nephew of the governor, had made the motion to probe the incident before the city council.

“This is disturbing and it concerns not only the province of Cebu but also most especially the city of Cebu, as it is within our jurisdiction,” the vice mayor said.

He also asked the Philippine National Police (PNP) to send the city council a report on the incident coursed through the Committee on Public Order and Safety.

“This representation feels like something has to be done about it not only coming from a person like me who is a public official but also from a father who also has a daughter,” he added.

Records from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) showed that both parties in the incident chose to settle amicably. As of writing, the CCPO director has yet to comment on the issue.

In a social media post, the bar denied Garcia's allegations and gave its side of the story.

“CCTV footage showed that it was Chef Atherton who initiated the attack against [the] other group. Everything happened so fast but fortunately the people were eventually pacified. We were the informed that they went to the police and the barangay and settled everything among themselves,” the bar's statement read.

The bar also expressed regret to what happened to Atherton and the other parties involved.

“Recent attacks against the establishment and its employees have constrained us to issue this statement. We pray for fairness and due process for everyone. As this matter is now under investigation, we shall hold further comment,” the bar's statement further read.

As of writing, Garcia’s social media post had 8,600 reactions and over 2,800 shares.

A Michelin star holder, Atherton is married to a Cebuana and a partner to Pig and Palm, one of Cebu’s high-end restaurants.

—Report from Annie Perez