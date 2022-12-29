MANILA — Some 500 newly hired corrections officers of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) took their oaths on Thursday and were greeted by a clear message from the bureau’s acting chief — steer clear of corruption.

“Mawawalan kayo ng landas kung wala kayong values,” acting director general Gregorio Catapang, Jr. said in a speech shortly after the oath-taking.

“Dapat kung ga-graduate kayo, hindi kayo mako-corrupt… kayo ang magiging mata, tenga ng BuCor sa pagbantay ng ating mga PDL (persons deprived of liberty). So kayo, hindi pwede kumurap. And at the same time, hindi kayo dapat ma-corrupt kung anumang tukso na haharapin niyo,” he added.

Catapang did not mention any names or incidents but his speech came amid various allegations of supposed anomalies against his predecessor, suspended BuCor chief Gerald Bantag.

Bantag, who is under investigation over the killings of radio commentator Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa and alleged middleman Jun Villamor, is also accused of allowing contraband items to enter the national penitentiary, of digging for treasure-hunting, hurting inmates, among other allegations.

He has denied some of the allegations while he promised to answer the other allegations at the proper forum, one complaint have been filed.

Catapang said the 533 newly-hired correction officers will be BuCor’s “new blood” for reforms.

“Sisiguraduhin ko na maganda 'yung values i-ingrain sa kanila. Of course 'yung physical training, attentiveness, 'yung kanilang agility,' yung 11 general orders of a guard, importante memorized nila 'yun,” he told the media.

“But more importantly is the values that they have to inculcate na hindi sila pwede ma-corrupt,” he added.

Of the 533 newly-hired BuCor correction officers, 329 are women while 204 are men.

A big number of them, 313, are criminology graduates while 131 are licensed teachers. One is even a theologist.

More than half or 289 will be assigned to the New Bilibid Prison while the others will be distributed to 5 other penal colonies.

Catapang welcomed the inclusion of other professionals, particularly teachers.

“Hindi lang naman kailangan na mga criminologist. Kailangan mga teachers din kasi nga sa reformation, they can help us teach yung mga inmates or PDL on reformation,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Catapang said he is talking to the Department of Budget and Management how to address the lack of hierarchy in BuCor.

Most of its personnel, he said, still carry the title corrections officer even if they can be considered senior already.

The bureau is also looking to address staff shortage.

The ideal ratio, he said, is 1 BuCor personnel for every 7 inmates or PDLs. But at the moment, BuCor only has 1 personnel for every 37 inmates.

“But we know that the government cannot give all the funds we need…But we will adjust whatever the government, our leadership will provide,” he said.

During Bantag’s term, BuCor personnel were augmented by staff from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology but that also became controversial when it was uncovered that Bantag promoted BJMP personnel beyond the allowable promotion under civil service rules.

His deputy for security and operations Ricardo Zulueta, also being investigated for the Lapid and Villamor killings, was supposedly only a jail officer at the BJMP before Bantag promoted him to senior superintendent.

The National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police said a Civil Service Commission circular bans the promotion of a government employee to a position more than 3 grades higher than his previous post.