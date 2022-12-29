A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows coast guard personnel evacuating residents from a flooded house on Christmas day in Ozamiz city, Misamis Occidental province, Philippines, on December 25, 2022. EPA-EFE/PCG handout

The Philippines has tallied 39 reported deaths due to the heavy rains and floods spawned by a low pressure area (LPA) and shear line in the southern and central parts of the country.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said of the 39 casualties, 11 have been validated while 28 are still up for validation.

Region 10 (Northern Mindanao) recorded the highest number of reported deaths with 21, followed by Region 5 (Bicol region) with 6 reported casualties.

Meanwhile, 25 were reported missing nationwide due to the inclement weather, with Region 5 tallying the highest number of cases at 12 missing persons.

The number of reported injured was relatively lower than the deaths and missing persons cases after only a total of 12 were reported nationwide. Of the 12, 10 were recorded in Region 10.

According to NDRRMC's latest data Thursday, a total of 130,844 families or 503,802 individuals were affected by rains and floods that occurred amid the Christmas season in the country.

The LPA was last spotted over Guiuan, Eastern Samar and dissipated Thursday afternoon, according to PAGASA.