US sends additional P950 million for Odette relief efforts

Vice President Leni Robredo visits the communities in the coastal town of Tubigon, Bohol, one of the hardest hit provinces of Typhoon Odette on Dec. 28, 2021. Aica Dioquino, OVP handout

MANILA—The United States will provide an additional P950 million ($19 million) in humanitarian assistance for survivors of Typhoon Odette, its embassy in the Philippines said Wednesday.

The new funding brings Washington's assistance to Manila to over P1 billion ($20.2 billion), the US Embassy in the Philippines said.

“The United States is pleased to announce an additional and significant assistance of P950 million, which brings our total amount of aid for Typhoon Odette to over P1 billion," Chargé d’Affaires (CDA) ad interim Heather Variava said in a statement.

"We stand steadfast with our longstanding friend, partner, and ally in helping support communities devastated by the typhoon."

The US government, through the US Agency for International Development, will provide food and hygiene supplies, and shelter assistance to help affected communities start rebuilding their homes.

The P950-million aid is in addition to the P50 million ($1 million) announced earlier this week to support emergency logistics efforts to ensure aid is delivered to hard-to-reach areas.

This assistance also builds on the P10 million ($200,000) that USAID provided immediately after the storm. USAID works year-round to help communities in the Philippines prepare for natural disasters.

The US embassy said Variava plans to visit communities affected by Typhoon Odette and see ongoing relief activities.

Since 2010, USAID has provided more than P17 billion ($340 million) in disaster relief and recovery aid, and boosted the disaster risk reduction capacity of over 100 cities and municipalities in the Philippines.

RELATED VIDEO