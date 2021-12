The plan for a so-called "PhilHealth holiday" has been suspended, Dr. Jose de Grano, president of the Private Hospitals Association Philippines (PHAPI), announced on Wednesday.

De Grano cited citizens' and patient groups' request to be "informed well and advised on what to do during the holiday."

De Grano cited citizens' and patient groups' request to be "informed well and advised on what to do during the holiday."

The PHAPI on Monday said that it was encouraging its members to not accept PhilHealth deductions for their services on January 1-5, 2022.

