MANILA - Presidential aspirants Leni Robredo and Bongbong Marcos continued visiting areas stricken by Typhoon Odette on Wednesday, while Panfilo Lacson lamented the alleged lack of organized relief efforts for typhoon victims.

In a social media post, Vice President Robredo said that she once again visited the Dinagat Islands to check the situation of residents there. She also talked with Governor Kaka Bag-ao about what help the province needed.

"Donations started pouring in, mostly from private and development organizations," Robredo said. "There were also some from LGUs. The province has been prepositioning them well. But because the entire province was badly hit, they would need more in the long term."

The vice president also vowed to help the provincial government set up another "Angat Buhay" village on five hectares of land to relocate those living in danger zones.

Robredo's supporters have raised millions of funds and continue to distribute water, food packs, and other necessities in typhoon-hit areas.

Meanwhile, former senator Marcos' UniTeam said he was in Southern Leyte to hand over P1 million pesos in financial assistance, 2,000 sacks of rice, and 77 solar flashlights to Provincial Governor Damian Mercado at the Maasin City Airport.

The presidential hopeful's camp said it also gave P500,000 in financial aid, as well as 500 sacks of rice, for typhoon victims in the Southern Leyte town of San Ricardo, through its Mayor Roy Salinas.

Salinas however was unable to attend the handover ceremony at Maasin City Airport due to bad weather.

Marcos also called on the government to intensify urban planning and the creation of spillways in the country.

Meanwhile, Senator Lacson lamented anew what he called the lack of organized relief efforts for victims of Typhoon Odette.

Lacson said communications of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and Office of Civil Defense (OCD) bogged down after the storm's onslaught.

He also stressed the needs for a Post-Disaster Needs Assessment or PDNA so that the needs of affected communities would be identified and prompt a better delivery of relief.

“At least may organized na pagpapadala. Hindi iyong kasi pag pulitiko ang nakialam, ang uunahin nilang puntahan hindi iyong severely or hardest hit areas," he said. "Ang uunahin nilang puntahan iyong vote-rich areas. Kaya maraming nagpunta doon sa malalaking ang nakalimutan iyong maliit.”

(At least there will be an organized delivery. It wouldn't be dictated by meddling politicians who wouldn't visit severely or hardest-hit areas, but vote-rich areas. That's why there are so many of them who go to large communities while forgetting the smaller ones.)

