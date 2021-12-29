MANILA - Street sweepers in Pasig City will receive P12,000 per month in wages starting next year after Mayor Vico Sotto announced the increase on Monday.

The 215 employees from the city's Community Environment and Natural Resources Offices (CENRO) and Solid Waste Management Office (SWMO) previously earned P5,000 to P8,000 a month for their services.

The employees will have to work 8 hours and complete their days, Sotto said in posts on his social media.

"Makakatulong ito para mapunan ang kulang sa mga eskinita at Home Owners Associations (HOA)," Sotto said.

(This will help fill the gaps in alleys and Home Owners Associations.)

■ Marami sa kanila ay STREET SWEEPER, makakatulong ito para mapunan ang kulang sa mga eskenita pic.twitter.com/12G5Ed88Ch — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) December 27, 2021

The increase will take effect on January 2022, Sotto announced in a flag raising ceremony.

The increase is based on RA 11466 or the "Salary Standardization Law of 2019," which modified the Salary Schedule for Civilian Personnel and authorizes the grant of additional benefits.

The modification will be implemented in four tranches, from 2020 to 2023.

A local budget circular released by the Department of Budget and Management in January 2021 declared that the salary for grade 1 government employees begins at P12,034.