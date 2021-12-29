Over 2.5-M Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arrive in PH

MANILA - Over 2.5 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the Philippines Wednesday night.

The privately procured Moderna vaccines arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in two batches. A total of 1,357,300 doses arrived 1:20 p.m., while 1,230,800 arrived 9:45 p.m.

National Task Force Against COVID-19 consultant Lt. Col. Francel Margareth Taborlupa received the doses.

“Malaking maitutulong niya in order for us to attain the target of vaccinating 54 million in order for us to attain population protection,” Taborlupa said.

“Yung stockpile po natin sapat sa ating pangangailangan ngayon.

So early next year we are targeting to vaccinate around 77 million before the elections,” she said.

By next year, the NTF plans to jab the younger population.

“We are also targeting to vaccinate the 5-11 years old around by mid- January,” she added.

Apart from the Moderna vaccines, 1,981,500 doses of AstraZeneca arrived 11 a.m. today, also through the private sector.

Taborlupa reminded the public to remain vigilant as the threat of the omicron variant.

“We’ve seen it’s very alarming. In just a couple of days tumaas ng tumaas ang positivity rate natin. Ibig sabihin may effect ang paglabas natin ng totally. We encourage everyone to still be protected,” Taborlupa said.

According to data compiled by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, the Philippines has so far received 209,602,635 vaccine doses.

Of this number, 107,277,506 have already been administered, with 48,647,158 individuals already fully vaccinated.

The government has already fully vaccinated 63.06 percent of its target population.

The government aims to achieve complete vaccination for 54 million people before the end of December, 77 million by the first quarter of next year, 90 million by the second quarter, and the rest of population by the third quarter.

The Philippines on Monday detected its fourth imported case of the omicron COVID-19 variant, which is driving a surge in infections in some countries.