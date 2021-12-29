People walk past a sign informing the public regarding the imposition a granular lockdown at Block 4 alley along Scout Bayoran Street in Barangay South Triangle, Quezon City on Oct. 21, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN NEWS

MANILA — Malacañang on Wednesday reminded local governments to impose granular lockdowns to curb clusters of COVID-19 cases.

This, as the Philippines reported 889 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in a month amid omicron threat.

"LGUs, granular lockdown kayo kapag may nakita kayong pagtaas or pag-spike," said said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, acting spokesman for the Palace.

"Granular lockdowns can be done on a household, street level, purok level, community level, barangay level or series of barangay. Nasa kamay ninyo po iyan, nasa authority ninyo po iyan mag-granular lockdown kung kinakailangan," he said in a press briefing.

(LGUs, impose granular lockdowns if you see an increase or spike in cases... That's in your hands, the authority to roll out granular lockdowns if necessary.)

Nograles said the uptick in cases might be driven by social gatherings for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

"Of course, nababahala kami. Nababahala ang IATF. Nababahala si Pangulo. Nababahala ang buong puwersa ng Malacañang, at dapat ang taumbayan din po," said the official.

(We are concerned. The IATF is worried. The President is worried. The whole Malacañang force is concerned, and the public should be, too.)

"This is a shared responsibility. Hindi po dapat nakaatang lamang sa balikat ng pamahalaan ninyo or ng LGU," he added.

(This should not be shouldered by your government or the LGU alone.)

He said he would announce this Wednesday or on Thursday the COVID-19 alert levels for Jan. 1 to 15.

"Hindi po bawal na mag-increase tayo ng alert level sa provinces, highly urbanized cities kapag kinakailangan, without even completing iyong 15 days," Nograles noted.

(We are not banned from raising the alert level in provinces, highly urbanized cities if needed, even without completing the 15 days.)

Video courtesy of PTV