This photo shows a community in the coastal town of Tubigon, Bohol, one of the hardest hit provinces of Typhoon Odette on Dec. 28, 2021. Vice President Leni Robredo, lawmaker Ed Chatto, Mayor William Hao and other local officials inspected the extent of the damage brought by the typhoon, discussed rehabilitation and recovery efforts for the communities, and shared relief goods with the affected families. Aica Dioquino, OVP handout

MANILA — Localities that were pummeled by typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) are set to receive on Wednesday funds for the cash assistance meant to help their poorest residents cope with the calamity's trail of destruction, the interior department said.

Up to five members of a low-income family can each receive the P1,000 aid, said Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

He said the budget department on Wednesday will release a circular stating the total budget for the ayuda and the share that local governments would get.



"I was told na it will be around P4.8 billion. Baka magbago pa ito, antabayanan na lang natin iyong local budget circular," he said in a Malacañang press briefing.

"Ngayong araw din po ida-download ng Department of Budget and Management sa mga LGUs ang kanilang alokasyon," he added.

(This might still change, let us just wait for the local budget circular. The Department of Budget and Management will download to LGUs their allocation today.)

Local authorities can start the distribution as soon as they receive the funds. They are required to post the name of beneficiaries on social media or in 3 conspicuous areas in a barangay, Malaya said.

Those who fail to get the aid may appeal through a grievance committee, said the official.

He said the police and military were instructed to lend manpower if needed. The social welfare department, meanwhile, will provide technical assistance in the distribution, he added.

Local governments are given 15 days to distribute the cash aid, though they could ask for an extension, Malaya said.



“Pero ang panawagan po ng ating pamahalaan, ipamigay ang tulong na ito nang pinakamabilis para magamit agad ng ating mga kababayan,” said the interior undersecretary.

(But the request of our government is for this aid to be given soonest so that it could be immediately used by our compatriots.)

The latest report of the national disaster response agency indicated that more than 4.1 million people were affected by Typhoon Odette, with 305,229 staying in 1,201 evacuation centers.

A total of 531,128 houses were either partially or totally damaged.

